Lukashenko Orders to Host Russian Troops in Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday ordered to host Russian troops in his country as part of the deployment of the joint regional military unit.

"Do not count on a large number of the Russian military.

But it will not be just one thousand people. And be ready to receive these people in the near future and deploy them where necessary, according to our plan," Lukashenko told military officials, as quoted by the Belta news agency.