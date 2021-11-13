Lukashenko Orders to Set Up Tents With Aid at Makeshift Migrant Camp on Border - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the military to set up tents near a makeshift migrant camp on the border with Poland, where food and humanitarian aid will be distributed, the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel said on Saturday.

Those responsible for the task have already gotten down to work, the channel stated.

The Belarusian president reportedly ordered to organize delivery and distribution of humanitarian aid among the refugees at the border and to feed the children.

On Thursday, Lukashenko offered taking the refugees' children to health centers, however, the parents asked not to take their children away, but to help them right on the border, according to Pool Pervogo.