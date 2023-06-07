Lukashenko Pardons Russian Citizen Sapega - Russian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who was detained in Belarus, Russia's Far East Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said on Wednesday.

On May 6, 2022, a court sentenced Sapega, who was arrested with her opposition activist boyfriend when an airliner they were on was forced to land in Belarus, to six years in prison on several charges, including publishing private information about security officials and inciting social hatred.

"Yesterday Alexander Grigoryevich (Lukashenko) signed a pardon decree after our appeal," Kozhemyako said.

The official added that Sapega is already on her way back home.