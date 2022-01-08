UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea To Hold Online Summit Of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone conversations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, both of whom supported the idea of holding an online summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Kremlin said Saturday

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested organizing this summit in coming days and Putin backed the idea.

"Support was voiced for the suggestions put forward by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold the CSTO Collective Security Council online in the near future. Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia, as current chair of the CSTO, will organize the event," the Kremlin said.

