Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

Lukashenko Pins Blame for Transit of Refugees From Middle East Via Belarus on 'EU Mafia'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that there was a mafia structure in the EU that ensured the transit of refugees from the Middle East via Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that there was a mafia structure in the EU that ensured the transit of refugees from the middle East via Belarus.

"People are going, going to the border. Yesterday, it was the first time, about 2,000, or maybe a little more, concentrated in different places - in Minsk, in the forests ... They were brought there. This transit is provided by people: they will put them on a plane there, the plane will arrive here, they will be taken here, they will be taken to the border, they will be transferred across the border, and there they are already accepted by their own people � Poles, Germans, Ukrainians. And all for money," he said, as quoted by the state-run agency Belta.

Lukashenko noted that the corresponding transit services were paid.

"These are not poor people who come from there. And if they are poor, then they have money collected for them. And we are fully monitoring this chain. Those who are in Poland (they have already caught them and even had to declare who they are). There were no Belarusians, and only two Russians. And dozens of transit people who throw people in are Germans, first of all Poles, also Ukrainians, Lithuanians. That is, they have their own mafia structure that provides transit. They already have there in Germany, France and other states, these cells have been created. They called each other come, we will receive you. They are already waiting for them there," the president said.

