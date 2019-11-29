UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Plans Changes In Belarusian Gov't After New Year Celebrations

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he planned to carry out the main stage of government staff changes after the New Year celebrations, when the cabinet reported on the results of its work

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he planned to carry out the main stage of government staff changes after the New Year celebrations, when the cabinet reported on the results of its work.

The Belta state news agency reported Friday that the statement had been made at a meeting with Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoy and First Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Turchin. Lukashenko said he had decided to appoint Krutoy to the post of first deputy prime minister, and Turchin - governor of the Minsk region.

"The conversation with you will be about changing the government makeup. I did not hide this: the main stage will certainly take place after the New Year, when the government reports on the results of its activities," Lukashenko said.

