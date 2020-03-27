Lukashenko Plans to Come to Moscow for WWII Victory Anniversary Celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Friday his intention to come to Moscow for the parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Friday his intention to come to Moscow for the parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II.

"People often ask me: will you come to the parade in Moscow? Of course. If no one comes to Moscow from Belarus, then who will come? Obviously, no one will be coming from Ukraine," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.

He noted that Minsk was also planning to hold similar celebrations.

"There is one problem.

We will be holding the same events, so we are figuring out ways for me to come there. I do not know, maybe, due to the events happening there and the psychosis they are plagued by [amid coronavirus outbreak], they will not even hold these events," Lukashenko said, adding that Belarus has not yet canceled the celebrations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week that the decision on the celebrations in Moscow, scheduled for May 9, would depend on the development of the coronavirus outbreak.