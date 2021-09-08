UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Plans To Discuss Afghanistan With Putin On Thursday

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he plans to discuss developments in Afghanistan with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting scheduled for Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he plans to discuss developments in Afghanistan with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting scheduled for Thursday.

"Tomorrow, I will meet with the Russian president.

Obviously, we will discuss the situation in the Eurasian Economic Union and certainly the situation in Afghanistan and its influence on Central Asia and Russia. Belarusians will certainly not stay on the sidelines," Lukashenko told Kazakh National Security Committee Chairman Karim Massimov, as quoted by Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

