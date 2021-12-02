Lukashenko Plans to Discuss Current Developments With Putin in Late December

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he plans to discuss current developments and future plans with Russian President Vladimir Putin in late December

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he plans to discuss current developments and future plans with Russian President Vladimir Putin in late December.

"We are constantly in contact, we inform each other about the situation, plan our actions for the future.

I think that at the end of the month we will coordinate once again to discuss what is happening now and determine our future for the coming year," Lukashenko told the Russian lower chamber's chairman, Viacheslav Volodin, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Lukashenko also said that Moscow-Minsk relations are finally developing in an "open" and "honest" way. In addition, the Belarusian leader said that the Western pressure on Minsk is a part of "fight against Russia"