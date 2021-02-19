UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Plans To Discuss With Putin Joint Reaction To Emerging Security Threats

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Lukashenko Plans to Discuss With Putin Joint Reaction to Emerging Security Threats

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to discuss with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, the joint reaction of the two countries to emerging security threats during their meeting in Sochi on Monday, the Belarusian leader's press office said on Friday.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko left for a working visit to Russia. Talks between the Belarusian leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in Sochi on February 22," the press office said.

The two presidents plan to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest and "joint response to emerging challenges, including in the field of military security, interaction in integration structures."

More Stories From World

