UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Plans To Discuss With Putin Reinforcement Of Western Flank Today Or Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Lukashenko Plans to Discuss With Putin Reinforcement of Western Flank Today or Tomorrow

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko intends "today or tomorrow" to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin ways to strengthen the western direction.

"Today or tomorrow we will talk with the President of Russia about reinforcing the western direction.

Ukraine is Ukraine, but Poland and Lithuania already conduct preparations, deploying brigades, planes, helicopters and other. They have been doing it for a long time," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the country's Belta news agency.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Poland Lithuania

Recent Stories

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

16 minutes ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

16 minutes ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

16 minutes ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

16 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audien ..

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audiences Due to COVID-19 Symptoms - ..

16 minutes ago
 Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>