Lukashenko Plans to Discuss With Putin Reinforcement of Western Flank Today or Tomorrow

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko intends "today or tomorrow" to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin ways to strengthen the western direction.

"Today or tomorrow we will talk with the President of Russia about reinforcing the western direction.

Ukraine is Ukraine, but Poland and Lithuania already conduct preparations, deploying brigades, planes, helicopters and other. They have been doing it for a long time," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the country's Belta news agency.