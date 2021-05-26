UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Plans To Discuss With Putin Situation With Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Lukashenko Plans to Discuss With Putin Situation With Sanctions

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that he plans to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the situation with companies that face Western sanctions and oil sales to Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that he plans to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the situation with companies that face Western sanctions and oil sales to Minsk.

"Concerning Russia, there are some problems there ...

I will not say that our relations with the Russians have worsened, on the contrary, we are now trying to find a way out of this or that specific situation," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus Segodnya newspaper.

The president added that some issues are related to companies "that are under sanctions" of the West.

"You understand that they are subject to sanctions, because of us they can also get caught. Well, how can they [Russia] sell oil to us now? The private company is afraid. On Friday, we must find a solution with Putin," Lukashenko added.

