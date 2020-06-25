Lukashenko Plans to Meet Putin Soon, Discuss Belarusian Elections

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon and discuss foreign interference in Belarusian presidential elections

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon and discuss foreign interference in Belarusian presidential elections.

Lukashenko has said that the opponents of the Belarusian authorities were demanding honest elections but behaving dishonestly themselves.

"Obviously, there are puppet masters behind them. From one side and the other one. They live in Poland, they are coming from Russia. I will talk to president Putin about this very soon when we meet, but the situation is difficult. The most advanced fake technologies are being used, there is foreign meddling in our elections, our domestic affairs," Lukashenko said as quoted by Belta news agency.