Lukashenko Plans to Meet With Putin in Near Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future.

"In the near future we will meet with the President of Russia. I would like to know what are the problems that we must solve at the level of presidents," Lukashenko said during a meeting of the Belarusian Security Council, as quoted by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.