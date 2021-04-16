Lukashenko Plans to Meet With Putin on April 22 in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced he would hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow later this month, most likely on April 22.

"Yesterday, we agreed with Putin [in a phone conversation] on the schedule for our work on many issues.

We will hold a meeting in Moscow in the end of April, most likely on April 22. This will be a serious meeting to discuss different problems," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.