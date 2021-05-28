Lukashenko Plans to Show Putin 'Some Documents' About Current Events Around Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on Friday that he will show him "some documents" about the situation in Belarus after the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair aircraft in Minsk.

"You know, there are always those who want to cause problems ... I have brought with me some documents, I will show you so that you understand what is happening," Lukashenko said.