Lukashenko Pledges After Protests There Will Be No 'Maidain' in Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, commenting on the unauthorized rallies following the election, that there would be no "Maidan" in the country, as the government would not let anyone tear Belarus apart

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday, commenting on the unauthorized rallies following the election, that there would be no "Maidan" in the country, as the government would not let anyone tear Belarus apart.

"I have already warned: there will be no Maidan, no matter what anyone wants. So, they should all calm down," Lukashenko told reporters, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

"Around 25 guys from the Special Police Force" were injured in the unrest, the Belarusian leader said.

"Some of them had their arms and legs broken. [Protesters] attacked them persistently. They responded. So, why should one be crying? There will be a proportionate response. We will not let anyone tear the country apart," Lukashenko assured.

The Belarusian president also said that protesters wanted to besiege his residency, the Independence Palace, but the police, fortunately, prevented this "critical step."