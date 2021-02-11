Lukashenko Point to Need to Strengthen Belarusian Security System Amid New Threats

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Belarus will keep strengthening its security system amid the emerging challenges and threats, president Alexander Lukashenko assured on Thursday.

"Those who fled the country and protesters propose whittling down the interior ministry, abandoning domestic armed forces, annihilating the national securing committee and replacing the ministry of emergencies with semi-professional militia units .

.. Despite all these proposals, we will keep strengthening our security system in proportion to new challenges and threats," Lukashenko said at the All Belarusian People's Assembly.