Lukashenko Praises Agreements Reached With Russia as Unprecedented Steps

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko described the agreements reached at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "very serious", noting that the two countries have never taken similar steps over the three years of working on their union state programs.

The two leaders met in Moscow on Thursday.

"The events held at the level of Belarusian and Russian presidents yesterday were really good. We agreed on many things, these are very serious agreements. We have not yet taken similar steps over these three years of preparations and issuance of the union state programs," Lukashenko told Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin, as quoted by Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.