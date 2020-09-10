Lukashenko Praises Belarus-Russia Progress in Bilateral Problems

Belarus and Russia have recently made a significant progress toward solving the problems in their relations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev on Thursday

"All of us � the Russian Embassy and our country in general � are living in specific circumstances. You see well what happens in Belarus. I think we have made a significant progress over the past days, over the past couple of weeks, toward solving the problems and fulfilling the tasks existing in the Belarus-Russia relations. I would like us to maintain this dynamics," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.