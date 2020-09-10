UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Praises Belarus-Russia Progress In Bilateral Problems

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:37 PM

Lukashenko Praises Belarus-Russia Progress in Bilateral Problems

Belarus and Russia have recently made a significant progress toward solving the problems in their relations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Belarus and Russia have recently made a significant progress toward solving the problems in their relations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev on Thursday.

"All of us � the Russian Embassy and our country in general � are living in specific circumstances. You see well what happens in Belarus. I think we have made a significant progress over the past days, over the past couple of weeks, toward solving the problems and fulfilling the tasks existing in the Belarus-Russia relations. I would like us to maintain this dynamics," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

Related Topics

Russia Progress Belarus All

Recent Stories

Infinix To Take Phone Photography To The Next Leve ..

4 minutes ago

Rajasthan Royals keen to work with Dubai Sports Co ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab CM takes notice of gang-rape with woman at ..

14 minutes ago

Aima Baig & Azfar Rehman Join vivo as Brand Ambass ..

14 minutes ago

Rana Sana Ullah says NAB is not an independent ins ..

25 minutes ago

0.4 mln olive trees to be planted in Balochistan t ..

2 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.