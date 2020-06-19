Lukashenko Praises 'Kind' Talks With Putin, Says There Are No Issues in Relations

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko praised his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, held earlier on Friday, as open and kind, noting that there are no issues in the bilateral relations

At his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is now paying a working visit to Minsk, the Belarusian leader said he wanted to convey greetings from Putin.

"I have just talked to him. So, I convey you greetings from your boss ... We have really held an open and kind conversation. Many people here think we have some issues, but this is not true," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta state news agency.