Lukashenko Praises Russian Bombers Flight Along Belarus Borders as Proof of Great Security

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Wednesday that the flight that Russia's Tu-160 strategic bombers conducted along Belarusian borders was a signal to the whole world that the country's western borders are effectively protected.

The flight was conducted on Tuesday as part of the Slavic Fraternity military exercise.

"The drills that are taking place today are unprecedented ... It is the first time that such a great amount of new weapons is involved in the exercise ... The Tu-160 carrier bombers mapped out a road along our western borders showed everyone that these borders are effectively protected," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state news agency Belta.