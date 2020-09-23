UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Praises Russian Bombers Flight Along Belarus Borders As Proof Of Great Security

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:20 PM

Lukashenko Praises Russian Bombers Flight Along Belarus Borders as Proof of Great Security

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Wednesday that the flight that Russia's Tu-160 strategic bombers conducted along Belarusian borders was a signal to the whole world that the country's western borders are effectively protected.

The flight was conducted on Tuesday as part of the Slavic Fraternity military exercise.

"The drills that are taking place today are unprecedented ... It is the first time that such a great amount of new weapons is involved in the exercise ... The Tu-160 carrier bombers mapped out a road along our western borders showed everyone that these borders are effectively protected," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state news agency Belta.

Related Topics

World Russia Road

Recent Stories

Russian Paratroopers Land in Belarus as Part of Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin: Russia Complies With Commitments Under Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey arrests 7 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

4 minutes ago

Russia's Tu-22 Bombers Conduct Flight Over Belarus ..

5 minutes ago

Parliament should be the only place to discuss pol ..

15 minutes ago

Lampard urges Hudson-Odoi to seize his chance at C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.