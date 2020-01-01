Lukashenko Promises to Continue Support Cuba on International Arena

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Belorussian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent his greetings to his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and the Cuban people on the anniversary of the Cuban revolution and promised to continue supporting Havana on the international arena, the presidential press service announced on Wednesday.

On January 1, Cuba celebrates the triumph of the Cuban Revolution over the regime of Fulgencio Batista.

"The Republic of Cuba continues worthily defending interests of its citizens, implementing important political reforms and perfecting the national economic system," Lukashenko said in his message to Diaz-Canel.

He also confirmed his country's readiness to support Cuba at various international forums, broadening cooperation in various areas, exchanging cutting-edge scientific research and experience.

"I am convinced that through joint efforts we can bring the trade and economic partnership at the level, corresponding to our countries' potential," the Belorussian president said.

In late October last year, Diaz-Canel visited Belarus, where he and Lukashenko discussed areas of cooperation between two countries.