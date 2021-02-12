Lukashenko Proposes Discussing Constitutional Amendments to Abandon Neutrality

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed on Friday, as he was summing up the meeting of the people's assembly, discussing possible constitutional amendments related to abandoning the principle of neutrality,

"[The assembly] touched upon one issue that is highly important, first of all for the president.

Different people, both military and non-military, proposed enshrining in the constitution a principle that would be opposite to neutrality. There is no neutrality. Frankly speaking, we did not pursue a policy that would be rigidly bound to neutrality, perhaps it was even a violation of the constitution ... Life changes, and we were forced to conform, as we believed it is impossible to change the constitution all the time. So, it seems we should discuss it with experts and present these demands in another manner," Lukashenko said.