Lukashenko, Putin Agree to Deploy Joint Regional Grouping of Troops

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that Minsk and Moscow have agreed on deploying a joint military unit and its formation is ongoing over the past two days.

"In connection with the aggravation on the western borders of the Union State, we agreed (with Russian President Vladimir Putin) to deploy a regional grouping of the Russian Federation and Belarus .

.. I must inform you that the formation of this group has begun. It's been going on, I think, for two days," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.