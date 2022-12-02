Lukashenko, Putin Agree to Hold Meeting in December - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a telephone conversation agreed to hold a meeting in December, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel reported on Friday.

The presidents agreed to discuss practical issues of the implementation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus construction and economic issues.