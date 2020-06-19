UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko, Putin Agree To Hold Meeting In Moscow To Discuss Economy - Press Secretary

Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:37 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in their phone conversation, held earlier on Friday, to hold a meeting in Moscow to discuss pressing matters related to the economy, Lukashenko's press secretary said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in their phone conversation, held earlier on Friday, to hold a meeting in Moscow to discuss pressing matters related to the economy, Lukashenko's press secretary said.

Natalya Eismont said that the talks focused on the economy, among other things.

"The heads of state have discussed further prospects and contacts. In particular, they have agreed to hold a meeting and discuss the issues on the agenda, to continue the conversation in Moscow," Eismont said, as quoted by Belarusian state news agency Belta.

