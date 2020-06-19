Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, did not discuss the Belgazprombank in their phone conversation, Natalia Eismont, the spokeswoman for Lukashenko, said Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, did not discuss the Belgazprombank in their phone conversation, Natalia Eismont, the spokeswoman for Lukashenko, said Friday.

"There was no discussion of Gazprom's bank in the conversation. This topic was not discussed," Eismont said as quoted by the Belta news agency.