Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Belarus Protests: State News Agency

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:42 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the protests shaking his country with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the protests shaking his country with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

"The presidents discussed the situation that is unfolding inside and around Belarus," Belta reported, citing Lukashenko's press service.

More Stories From World

