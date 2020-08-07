Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Bilateral Ties, Coronavirus Vaccine - Press Service

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Aexander Lukashenko on Friday discussed bilateral ties and the vaccine against the coronavirus, the press service of the Belarusian leader said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Aexander Lukashenko on Friday discussed bilateral ties and the vaccine against the coronavirus, the press service of the Belarusian leader said.

"Apart from bilateral ties, the conversation largely concerned the fight against the COVID-19 in both countries, creating a vaccine to counter the infection," the press service said as quoted by the Belta news agency.

The two leaders discussed the recent detention of a group of Russians in Belarus and agreed to determine the "real reasons of the current situation, find those responsible and hold them accountable."