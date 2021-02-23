Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Defense Cooperation During Phone Call - Belarus' State Media

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday discussed bilateral defense cooperation in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the state-run Belta news agency reported, citing the presidential office.

The two leaders discussed the tax system, defense industry cooperation, strengthening of joint defense systems, the work of media "under modern conditions," as well as living standards of people and commercial entities in the Union State of Belarus and Russia, the agency said.

The phone call took place in the wake of the two leaders' Monday meeting in the resort city of Sochi.