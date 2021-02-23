UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Defense Cooperation During Phone Call - Belarus' State Media

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Defense Cooperation During Phone Call - Belarus' State Media

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday discussed bilateral defense cooperation in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the state-run Belta news agency reported, citing the presidential office.

The two leaders discussed the tax system, defense industry cooperation, strengthening of joint defense systems, the work of media "under modern conditions," as well as living standards of people and commercial entities in the Union State of Belarus and Russia, the agency said.

The phone call took place in the wake of the two leaders' Monday meeting in the resort city of Sochi.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Belarus Media Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

11 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

26 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

40 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

44 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

46 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.