Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Defense Cooperation, Security, Future In-Person Contacts - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed defense cooperation, security issues, and energy prices during a telephone call on Thursday, the Belarusian leader's office said.

"Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed in detail the development of defense industry cooperation and security issues," the press service said.

In addition, the presidents agreed on upcoming in-person contacts.

"They also touched upon the situation around Belarus and the most pressing and acute issues on the regional agenda, as well as interaction with neighboring countries," the office added.