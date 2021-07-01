UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Defense Cooperation, Security, Future In-Person Contacts - Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Defense Cooperation, Security, Future In-Person Contacts - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed defense cooperation, security issues, and energy prices during a telephone call on Thursday, the Belarusian leader's office said.

"Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed in detail the development of defense industry cooperation and security issues," the press service said.

In addition, the presidents agreed on upcoming in-person contacts.

"They also touched upon the situation around Belarus and the most pressing and acute issues on the regional agenda, as well as interaction with neighboring countries," the office added.

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin Belarus Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

40 minutes ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

40 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

47 minutes ago

All Banks, financial institutions will remain clos ..

56 minutes ago

PM vows to further strengthen relations with China

1 hour ago

CAGS conducts webinar on big data in genomics

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.