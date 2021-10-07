Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Implementation of Economic Integration Agreements - Reports

Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on the implementation of the economic integration agreements, Telegram channel Pool Pervogo, known as an unofficial presidential press service, reported on Thursda

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on the implementation of the economic integration agreements, Telegram channel Pool Pervogo, known as an unofficial presidential press service, reported on Thursday.

The presidents discussed further implementation of the economic integration agreements, and preparations for the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States summits that Minsk will host in mid-October, and the November's session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, according to Pool Pervogo.

"Lukashenko also warmly congratulated Putin on his birthday, wishing him health, success and implementation of his plans," the statement read.