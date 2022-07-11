Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Kaliningrad Transit, Energy Supplies - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation with transit of goods to the Kaliningrad Region and Russian energy supplies to Europe during a phone conversation on Monday, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel reported.

According to the telegram channel, the sides also talked about security issues and the situation in Ukraine.