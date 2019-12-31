UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Oil, Gas Deliveries To Belarus In Phone Talks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:15 PM

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Oil, Gas Deliveries to Belarus in Phone Talks

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss again energy supplies to Belarus, in particular, oil deliveries, the BelTA news agency reported citing Lukashenko's press service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss again energy supplies to Belarus, in particular, oil deliveries, the BelTA news agency reported citing Lukashenko's press service.

"A telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and Russia took place today at the initiative of the Russian side. The heads of state discussed the issue of energy supplies in continuation and development of yesterday's conversation, paying particular attention to oil deliveries to Belarus," the press service said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

13 minutes ago

German Cabinet Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks, Note Importance ..

11 minutes ago

Govt taking interest for development of health sec ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing till J ..

11 minutes ago

#Partners4Prosperity, Highlights The U.S.-pakistan ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.