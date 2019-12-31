Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Oil, Gas Deliveries to Belarus in Phone Talks

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss again energy supplies to Belarus, in particular, oil deliveries, the BelTA news agency reported citing Lukashenko's press service.

"A telephone conversation between the presidents of Belarus and Russia took place today at the initiative of the Russian side. The heads of state discussed the issue of energy supplies in continuation and development of yesterday's conversation, paying particular attention to oil deliveries to Belarus," the press service said in a statement.