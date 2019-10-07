Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Preparation of Documents for Union State Treaty 20th Anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Belarusian and Russian presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed by phone the preparation of important bilateral documents ahead of the 20th anniversary of the treaty on the formation of the Russia-Belarus Union State, the Belarusian leader's press service said in a statement Monday.

"A telephone conversation took place between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of Russia Vladimir Putin," the statement said.

"The heads of state discussed the development of Belarusian-Russian relations, cooperation in integration associations, including the preparation of important bilateral documents shortly before the 20th anniversary of the treaty on the formation of the Union State," it said.