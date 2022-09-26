Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Regional Security, Economic Issues in Sochi - Belarusian Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral cooperation, including economy and regional security, during a meeting in the Russian southwestern city of Sochi on Monday.

The Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, with ties to Lukashenko's press office, said earlier in the day that the Belarusian president is currently on a working visit to Russia and that talks with Putin will start soon.

A footage of the leaders' meeting was shown on Russia's Rossiya 24 channel.

The leaders also touched on issues related to the economy, food supplies and fertilizers under the Union State of Russia and Belarus.