Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Russia-Belarus Relations Over Phone - Lukashenko's Press Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 01:19 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral relations, including implementation of previously reached agreements, Lukashenko's press service said in a statement on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral relations, including implementation of previously reached agreements, Lukashenko's press service said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the leaders have discussed the bilateral agenda and ways to develop relations, including through working toward implementation of agreements reached at their previous meetings.

"The presidents have also exchanged opinions on international matters," Lukashenko's press service added.

More Stories From World

