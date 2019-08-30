(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral relations, including implementation of previously reached agreements, Lukashenko's press service said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the leaders have discussed the bilateral agenda and ways to develop relations, including through working toward implementation of agreements reached at their previous meetings.

"The presidents have also exchanged opinions on international matters," Lukashenko's press service added.