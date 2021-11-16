UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation At Union State Borders - State Media

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked over the phone about the situation on the western border of the Union State of the two countries, the state agency Belta reported on Tuesday

The two leaders discussed the current crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border and joint measures to defend the borders of the Union State.

They also exchanged opinions on the situation in Ukraine and the unscheduled Ukraine-US joint military exercises near the borders of Russia and in the Black Sea, the news said.

Additionally, Putin told Lukashenko about the general situation in the Black Sea, according to Belta. The Belarusian leader, in turn, informed Putin about his phone conversation with acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The two presidents further agreed on a future contact schedule.

