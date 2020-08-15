Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation in, Around Belarus by Phone - Reports

The Belarusian and Russian presidents, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have discussed the situation in and around Belarus during phone talks, Belarus' state-run news agency Belta reported on Saturday, citing the press service of the Belarusian presidential office

Belarus has been engulfed in mass protests since the late hours of Sunday, when the first election results showed Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Hundreds of people, including security officers, were injured in clashes that erupted. Thousands were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign, went missing.