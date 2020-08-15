UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation In, Around Belarus By Phone - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 04:46 PM

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation in, Around Belarus by Phone - Reports

The Belarusian and Russian presidents, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have discussed the situation in and around Belarus during phone talks, Belarus' state-run news agency Belta reported on Saturday, citing the press service of the Belarusian presidential office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The Belarusian and Russian presidents, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have discussed the situation in and around Belarus during phone talks, Belarus' state-run news agency Belta reported on Saturday, citing the press service of the Belarusian presidential office.

Belarus has been engulfed in mass protests since the late hours of Sunday, when the first election results showed Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.

The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets on protesters. Hundreds of people, including security officers, were injured in clashes that erupted. Thousands were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign, went missing.

Related Topics

Election Injured Water Russia Vote Vladimir Putin Belarus Gas Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association concludes World ..

34 minutes ago

PMD issues weather Alert regarding GLOF events in ..

2 minutes ago

President extends greetings on 75th Korean Liberat ..

2 minutes ago

First Batch of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine From Gamal ..

2 minutes ago

Peaceful Rally Taking Place Near Belarus Embassy i ..

2 minutes ago

Hundreds express solidarity in Run for Kashmir Mar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.