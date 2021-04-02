Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation in Belarus, External Threats - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday talked about the situation in Belarus and external threats from Western countries, the Belarusian state-run Belta news agency reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday talked about the situation in Belarus and external threats from Western countries, the Belarusian state-run Belta news agency reported.

According to Belta, the presidents talked about the internal situation in both countries and external threats to Belarus from Western countries, in particular from Poland and the United States.