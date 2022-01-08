UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation In Kazakhstan - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation in Kazakhstan - Reports

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Kazakhstan and other countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Belta news agency reported Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Kazakhstan and other countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Belta news agency reported Saturday.

The two presidents also discussed the format of future meetings of CSTO leaders, the agency reported, citing Lukashenko's press service.

