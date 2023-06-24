Open Menu

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation In Russia Over Phone - State Media

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday, during which they discussed the current situation in Russia, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported, citing the presidential press office.

Putin called Lukashenko on Saturday morning, the report said.

