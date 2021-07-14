UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko, Putin Discussed CSTO Response To Threats In Central Asia - Spokeswoman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:37 PM

Lukashenko, Putin Discussed CSTO Response to Threats in Central Asia - Spokeswoman

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed during their meeting in St. Petersburg earlier this week the response of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states to threats in Central Asia in connection with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the press secretary of the Belarusian leader, Natalya Eismont, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed during their meeting in St. Petersburg earlier this week the response of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states to threats in Central Asia in connection with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the press secretary of the Belarusian leader, Natalya Eismont, said on Wednesday.

"[The leaders discussed] the counteraction of the CSTO member states to threats in Central Asia in connection with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan," Eismont said.

In general, according to her, yesterday's conversation between the leaders of the two states lasted more than five hours, and the range of topics discussed "was the widest."

"The presidents discussed all issues of mutual interest," the spokeswoman added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg All From Asia

Recent Stories

Belarus, Russia to Develop Joint Plan to Counter W ..

48 seconds ago

UK Unveils Transport Decarbonization Plan Ahead of ..

50 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on ..

4 minutes ago

Lukashenko, Putin Discussed Problem of NATO Buildu ..

4 minutes ago

EU prepares to send petrol cars to the scrap heap

29 minutes ago

Prime Minister asks provinces to contribute to upl ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.