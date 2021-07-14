Lukashenko, Putin Discussed CSTO Response to Threats in Central Asia - Spokeswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed during their meeting in St. Petersburg earlier this week the response of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states to threats in Central Asia in connection with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the press secretary of the Belarusian leader, Natalya Eismont, said on Wednesday.

"[The leaders discussed] the counteraction of the CSTO member states to threats in Central Asia in connection with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan," Eismont said.

In general, according to her, yesterday's conversation between the leaders of the two states lasted more than five hours, and the range of topics discussed "was the widest."

"The presidents discussed all issues of mutual interest," the spokeswoman added.