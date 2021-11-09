Lukashenko, Putin Discussed Developments on Belarusian-Polish Border - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation that focused on the developments on the Belarusian-Polish border, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, known as an unofficial Belarusian presidential press service, said on Tuesday.

Lukashenko and Putin discussed the most pressing issues related to the integration, according to the statement.

"A special focus was made on the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border and harsh actions of the Polish side against peaceful people. As it was emphasized, the pulling of Polish regular troops to the border causes special concerns," Pool Pervogo said.