UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko, Putin Discussed Developments On Belarusian-Polish Border - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:40 PM

Lukashenko, Putin Discussed Developments on Belarusian-Polish Border - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation that focused on the developments on the Belarusian-Polish border, Pool Pervogo Telegram channel, known as an unofficial Belarusian presidential press service, said on Tuesday.

Lukashenko and Putin discussed the most pressing issues related to the integration, according to the statement.

"A special focus was made on the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border and harsh actions of the Polish side against peaceful people. As it was emphasized, the pulling of Polish regular troops to the border causes special concerns," Pool Pervogo said.

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin Border

Recent Stories

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pak ..

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Careem appoints the new marketing director in Paki ..

Careem appoints the new marketing director in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan for insuring vaccination of al ..

Commissioner Mardan for insuring vaccination of all students

5 minutes ago
 Four Newborns Died in Hospital Fire in India - Off ..

Four Newborns Died in Hospital Fire in India - Official

5 minutes ago
 Poland Gains Points in Ties With EU Amid Refugee I ..

Poland Gains Points in Ties With EU Amid Refugee Influx at Border With Belarus - ..

5 minutes ago
 Kite seller arrested; 75 kites recovered

Kite seller arrested; 75 kites recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.