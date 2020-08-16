Lukashenko, Putin Discussed Situation in Belarus by Phone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Belarusian and Russian leaders, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have discussed the situation in Belarus during phone talks and held thorough consultations on all issues, the Belarusian state-run Belta news agency reported on Sunday, citing Lukachenko's office.

According to the news agency, the Russian leader expressed his vision of the situation in Belarus.

The leaders also confirmed that if the crisis in Belarus deepened, the parties would react in accordance with provisions of the Collective Security Treaty.