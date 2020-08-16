UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko, Putin Discussed Situation In Belarus By Phone

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Lukashenko, Putin Discussed Situation in Belarus by Phone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Belarusian and Russian leaders, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, have discussed the situation in Belarus during phone talks and held thorough consultations on all issues, the Belarusian state-run Belta news agency reported on Sunday, citing Lukachenko's office.

According to the news agency, the Russian leader expressed his vision of the situation in Belarus.

The leaders also confirmed that if the crisis in Belarus deepened, the parties would react in accordance with provisions of the Collective Security Treaty.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus Sunday All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lankan expats find new job opportunities in UA ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

2 hours ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ to co ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.