Lukashenko, Putin Have Another Phone Call Wednesday - Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexnder Lukashenko had a phone call on Wednesday, they are coordinating within various agreements, Natalia Eismont, the spokeswoman for Lukashenko, said.

"Presidents of Russia and Belarus are now holding consultations, heads of state are coordinating their actions, first of all, within the agreements ” the Union State, the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization]," Eismont said, as aired on Rossiya 1 broadcast.

"There were several phone calls, including one today," Eismont said.

"We mostly want the West not to support those who destabilize the situation in Belarus. Based on this, our president asked his Russian counterpart to convey to [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel [a request for] Germany and all of the Western Europe to refrain from meddling in Belarus' internal affairs, which is the case now," the spokeswoman said.

According to Eismont, Lukashenko does not believe there is need for him to have a conversation with Merkel. Such a conversation could even have a negative impact, the spokeswoman said.