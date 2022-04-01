UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko, Putin Hold Phone Conversation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 03:01 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a source close to Lukashenko's press office told Pul Pervogo Telegram channel on Friday

The conversation between the leaders has concluded just now, the source said, while not providing any details on the topics discussed.

