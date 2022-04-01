Lukashenko, Putin Hold Phone Conversation - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a source close to Lukashenko's press office told Pul Pervogo Telegram channel on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a source close to Lukashenko's press office told Pul Pervogo Telegram channel on Friday.

The conversation between the leaders has concluded just now, the source said, while not providing any details on the topics discussed.