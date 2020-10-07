UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko, Putin Hold Phone Talks On Karabakh, Potential Borders Opening - Reports

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:57 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Wednesday, they discussed Nagorno-Karabakh, Kyrgyzstan and the possibility to open borders, the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported

Lukashenko wished Putin happy 68th birthday, after which the leaders discussed bilateral relations and the international agenda, the news agency reported.

According to Belta, the leaders confirmed commitment to a swift diplomatic settlement in Karabakh and expressed concerns over the continuing fatalities.

Lukashenko and Putin also touched upon the COVID-19 pandemic, including in the context of the incidence growth trend.

The presidents agreed to task their governments with considering the possibility to fully open borders between the countries, Belta added.

