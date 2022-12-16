Lukashenko, Putin Plan to Discuss Regional Security in Minsk on December 19 - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin intend to discuss regional security and joint response measures at a meeting in Minsk on December 19, Lukashenko's office said on Friday.

"The Palace of Independence in Minsk on December 19 will become a platform for Belarusian-Russian negotiations at the highest level. Head of State Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will pay a working visit to Belarus," the office said in a statement, adding that the sides "will prioritize security issues, exchange views on the situation in the region and the world, and discuss joint measures to respond to emerging challenges."